TikTok app now available on smart TVs in PH

TikTok's TV app is now available in the Philippines. Handout

MANILA - The TikTok TV app is now available in the Philippines, the social media giant announced on Tuesday.

TikTok said its app can now be downloaded and installed on Google TV and other Android TV OS devices, Samsung Smart TVs as well as LG TV devices.

"The TikTok TV app is built for a TV home-viewing experience, making it easy to watch content from our 'For You' and 'Following' feeds on the big screen," the company said.

People can login to the TikTok TV app with their existing TikTok account, the short-form video streaming company added.

"With our mobile app, we bring people little bursts of joy, and the big screen experience allows families and friends to enjoy TikTok as part of their daily or weekly routine together," the company said.

From day one, TikTok's mission has been to inspire creativity and bring joy, cultivating an entertaining space for positive, creative expression, and we're excited to bring TikTok to more living rooms across the Philippines.

ABS-CBN News and Entertainment videos are also available on TikTok.