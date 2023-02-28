Smart submits documents to Makati amid tax row

MANILA - Officials of telco giant Smart Communication submitted on Tuesday several boxes of documents to Makati's Office of City Treasurer, amid its tax row with the LGU.

This comes a day after the Makati local government shuttered Smart's head office alleging that the company had not been paying correct taxes from 2012 to 2015.

Makati Mayor Abby Binay posted on social media photos of Smart officials submitting the documents to City Treasurer Jesusa Cuneta and city legal officer Michael Camiña.

A day after the Makati city government issued a closure order, Smart execs today submitted various documents to the Office of City Treasurer, including the breakdown of revenue sources nationwide.

The documents included a breakdown of revenue sources nationwide.

Makati City Administrator Claro Certeza earlier told ABS-CBN, Smart owed the city tax deficiency worth P3.2 billion and the telco has had no business permit in the city since 2019.

Certeza earlier warned the city will padlock Smart branches if the company does not pay its alleged tax liabilities.

Smart also insisted it follows taxation laws and city ordinances. There are just pending cases and they are in talks with the local government.

The telco said its branches in malls in Makati, as well as its head office, remain open to the public. Smart earlier said all services are still available and accessible to all subscribers.

