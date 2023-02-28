MANILA — The Philippines is set to earn around P8.3 billion for its durian exports this year alone, the Bureau of Plant Industry said on Tuesday.

Gerald Glenn Panganiban, the bureau's officer-in-charge, said the country could earn $150 million from Manila's export deal with Beijing this 2023.

The Philippines will start exporting the fruit, mostly sourced from the Davao region, next month.

"Inaasahan pa naman po na lalaki ito dahil, sir, nag-i-expand pa ang ating mga farms at nag-a-upscale pa sila sa kanilang production para maka-comply sa requirements ng China, at ito po ay nirirehistro ng ating opisina sa BPI (Bureau of Plant Industry)," Panganiban said during a televised briefing.

"Wala naman tayong limit sa export. Sabi nga po noong mga exporters ng ating durian ay talaga pong iyong market sa China ay kulang pa iyong ating supply sa kanilang total demand," he added.

The country, he said, is going to initially export some 50,000 metric tons of durian by the first quarter of the year.

It is also expected to create 10,000 direct jobs on the part of exporters and producers.

The Philippines is already exporting fresh durian to Hong Kong, Japan, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Vietnam, Thailand, and even to the United Arab Emirates.