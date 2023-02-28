Online payment system launched for travel tax

Travelers arrive at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) Terminal 3 in Pasay City. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

The Tourism Infrastructure and Enterprise Zone Authority (TIEZA) launched Tuesday its Online Travel Tax Services System (OTTSS), providing traveling citizens with options to pay for their travel taxes nationwide.

With the online service, citizens can now opt for a faster, more convenient, and hassle-free way to pay their travel taxes online using different payment options like e-wallets, online bank transfer, and credit cards.

Cash payment options are also available in select pawnshops, convenience stores and money remittance centers.

The process of paying the travel tax online can be done by visiting TIEZA's website, clicking "Travel Tax" on the navigation menu, and choosing "Pay Travel Tax Online." On the page, they just need to click the MYEG icon, fill-up the form, select their preferred payment option, and pay.

According to TIEZA Chief Operations Officer Mark Lapid, in addition to the OTTSS, citizens will also soon be able to pay for their travel tax via MYEG's website, saving travelers' time in queuing in airports before boarding their flights.

MYEG is "a one-stop provider of e-government solutions and payment services which allow Filipinos to transact with government agencies at the comfort of their own homes," according to their website.

“We hope the citizens will utilize the OTTSS, so we can somehow decongest the terminals and lessen the transactions and counters that citizens need to deal with before boarding their flight," Lapid said

Lapid added that this measure will also curb corruption since the payment will be contactless.