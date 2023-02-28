Cebu Pacific holds seat sale for Cebu to Naga, HK, Tokyo

MANILA - Cebu Pacific is holding a one-peso seat for three new routes from Mactan Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the company announced on Tuesday.

The airline said it will begin flying from Cebu to Naga City four times weekly starting March 26 "making it the only carrier to operate flights directly between the two destinations."



It will also resume daily flights from Cebu to Hong Kong beginning March 26. Cebu Pacific will also restart its flights from Cebu to Narita seven times weekly starting May 1.



"To encourage people to travel, Cebu Pacific is running a special seat sale allowing passengers to book their flights from Cebu to Naga, Hong Kong, and Narita, and vice versa until March 1, 2023 for as low as P1 one-way base fare, exclusive of surcharges and fees," the Gokongwei-led carrier said.

Travel period is from March 26 to October 28 for Cebu-Naga and Cebu-Hong Kong flights, and from May 1 to October 28 for Cebu-Narita flights, the airline added.

The airline earlier said it was adding more flights from Clark International Airport as it expects to hit full pre-pandemic capacity for its international routes by March this year.

