Model of an oil pump jack is seen in front of a displayed rising stock graph and "$100" in this illustration taken February 24, 2022. Dado Ruvic, Reuters/Illustration

HONG KONG - West Texas Intermediate crude surged more than 5 percent in early trade on Monday as traders grow increasingly worried about an energy crisis after Western nations imposed fresh sanctions on Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine.

The contract rose 5.07 percent to $96.23, while Brent was up 4.30 percent at $102.14.

RELATED VIDEO: