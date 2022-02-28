MANILA - SM Investment Corp said on Monday it posted a net income of P38.5 billion in 2021, higher by 65 percent compared to 2020's P23.4 billion.

Consolidated revenues grew 9 percent to P428.1 billion compared to P394.2 billion, the Sy-led group said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

COVID-19 mobility restrictions partially eased in December as cases stabilized, in time for the holiday season.

"We saw a rebound in consumer spending in the run up to Christmas as restrictions across the country eased. This led to improved performance in our retail and mall units as our banks continued to deliver solid results," SM Investments president and CEO Frederick DyBuncio said.

"It is our hope that further easing of restrictions after the latest surge in COVID cases will lead to sustained recovery of the economy and our businesses as the country adjusts to living with the virus," he added.

Banking contributed 51 percent to the net income, followed by property accounting with 25 percent, retail with 17 percent and portfolio investments with 7 percent, SMIC said.

In 2020, SMIC increased its ownership in Goldilocks Bakeshop to 74 percent and 2GO Group Inc to 53 percent.

