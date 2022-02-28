Linemen work on electric cables at the Basecommunity housing project at the Baseco Compound in Tondo, Manila on July 7, 2021. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Manila Electric Co on Monday said its consolidated net income hit P24.6 billion in 2021 due to energy sales returning to near pre-pandemic levels.

The total is 13 percent higher compared to P21.7 billion in 2021, Meralco said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

Reported net income grew 44 percent to P23.5 billion from P16.3 billion, it added.

Consolidated revenues rose by 16 percent to P318.5 billion from P275.3 billion, Meralco said.

Meralco said its average retail rate rose by 4 percent to P8.24 per kWh due to higher pass-through charges, while generation and transmission charges also grew by 7 percent.

In 2021, the company said it spent P27.5 billion for capital expenditure.

Meralco said it continued to expand and upgrade its facilities to build a more resilient distribution network.

The company said it also sent a 154-contingent composed of linemen and engineers, among others, to Visayas and Mindanao to help restore power lines damaged by typhoon Odette in December

RELATED VIDEO: