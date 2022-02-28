MANILA - The International Labor Organization on Monday said it was calling for "human-centered" global recovery in employment.

The pandemic has caused a "catastrophic" impact on how people work around the globe, which has 4x greater risks compared to the financial crisis, ILO Director-General Guy Ryder told ANC.

Globally, the restrictions imposed to curb the spread of COVID-19 resulted in shorter work hours which resulted in smaller incomes for workers.

“The whole point of our global call for human-centered recovery is to try to ensure that we pull out of the pandemic’s impact in the world of work," Ryder said.

"We have to repair the damage that was done by the pandemic, that was enormous but then also we have to address many of the pre-existing problems in the world of work," he added.

Before COVID-19, there has been growing inequality, as well as the impact of climate change. These were aggravated by the pandemic, and vaccine inequality, he said.

"We have to look for the opportunities to set the global economy on a new course, a world of work which should be fairer, safer, more inclusive," he said.

More work should also be done to safeguard the interest of informal workers, who are among the first to suffer from any type of disaster, Ryder said.

The gig economy, meanwhile, has to be done in "acceptable conditions," he added.

An ILO study released in August 2021 showed that the Philippines suffered from the highest working hour losses among Southeast Asian countries in 2020.