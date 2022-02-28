Businessmen welcome lower COVID alert level in Metro Manila

MANILA - News of Metro Manila reverting to Alert Level 1 starting March 1st was welcome news, but nobody expects it to change the trajectory of the Philippine economy overnight.

Gladys de Jesus is optimistic the move to Alert Level 1 in Metro Manila will help out her small eatery. She isn’t expecting a return to pre-pandemic sales overnight, but she is expecting a little kick in sales to help her pay with her pandemic induced debts.

"Hopefully (bukas), start na tayo ng new normal, eh makabawi naman kami para makabayad naman kami sa utang namin sa upa," she said.



(Hopefully this is the start of the new normal. Perhaps I can offset some losses, maybe even pay off some of the debt I owe to may landord.)

Gladys is just one of the hundreds of thousands of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) that serve as the lifeblood of the Philippine economy.

Her situation is a microcosm of the situation the Philippines finds itself.

The country's debt to GDP ratio has ballooned to 60.5 percent as of 2021, from just around 40 percent before the Duterte administration came into power.

Just like Gladys, the Philippines relied on loans to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. And just like her, the Philippines now also has to pay back those loans while dealing with surging costs due to the war in Ukraine, as well as the threat of higher interest expenses due to the US Federal Reserve plan to hike interest rates several times this year.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion said the easing of restrictions to alert level 1 is key to getting past these threats, for both small businesses and the Philippine government.

“We’re moving from a pandemic and into a storm of rising commodity prices, and this will surely affect our MSMEs as they already have difficulty recapitalizing their businesses. Our ability to pay back our loans hinges on increased economic activity, which is dependent on more mobility," he said.

Former Philippine Central Bank Deputy Governor Diwa Guinigundo said the easing of restrictions is necessary but not sufficient. Multiple steps are needed to ensure the Philippine economy outgrows its debt. This includes ensuring small business owners like Gladys have enough funds to survive, so that they can continue to provide employment.

Guinigundo notes MSMEs were the worst hit during the pandemic, and had the least resources to deal with the tribulations of the last few years.

Another step Guinigundo advocates is smarter spending. He said while infrastructure is a smart investment, there are other areas that require immediate attention, such as healthcare and MSMEs.

More importantly, Guingundo said the new administration has to convince the public and its creditors that the billions borrowed was not lost to inefficient projects or worse, corruption.

“Let us make sure that public money is spent on things that are necessary to ensure the pandemic is managed and managed well, and at the same time ensure that the economic recovery is underway. Restoring public trust is very important and that I think is the major agenda item of the new government," he said.

Guinigundo did not mention any specific instances of corruption or wasted resources. But there have been allegations of misallocated and misused funds against the Duterte administration. One of the most publicized would be the fiasco involving Pharmally and overpriced personal protective equipment.

Regardless of how those allegations are resolved, the debt incurred to pay for the government’s pandemic expenses are already on the books. Duterte economic managers led by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez has preached fiscal prudence throughout the pandemic, even in the face of criticism over underspending on social assistance and economic stimulus.

They have managed to maintain the Philippines’ credit ratings at investment grade. However there are fears the now elevated debt-to-GDP ratio of over 60 percent can lead to a negative rating action.

That is at least the position of ING Senior Economist Nicholas Mapa.

The situation of elevated debt levels, rising interest rates, and oil price shocks is reminiscent of the last time the Philippines defaulted or failed to pay debt service, 1983 during the Marcos dictatorship.

Guinigundo said: “There is a great deal of parallelism between what we had in the 1980s and what we are seeing today. But I think it is important that adults in the cabinet, in the incoming cabinet, and economic management, should provide the basis, the data in handling this very important issue of debt."

“We should roll out a plan so that the market will know that the government, number 1, recognizes the importance of the problem. Number 2, that there is a corresponding timetable for reducing the debt to GDP ratio. We cannot do it in 1 year, or even 2 years. It is a process. If you take a look at the estimate of NEDA on the damage brought about by the pandemic, it costs trillions of pesos for the next 10 to 40 years," he added.

Fred Pascual, President of the Management Association of the Philippines said: "The transition to Alert Level 1 is a welcome development, as it gives our economic recovery a significant boost. The removal of restrictions on the movement of people would assist enterprises in returning to pre-pandemic production and sales operations, particularly those where working from home is not possible or practical. With no more capacity constraints, service businesses, such as restaurants and retail shops, would regain lost patronage.”

However, Pascual also expects the same businesses may miss out on some of their old patrons.

“We note that the guidelines allow businesses to choose the best work arrangement for them, whether working from home, on-site, or a hybrid of the two. We must recognize the undeniable benefits of a hybrid setup in terms of cost savings, reduced need for home-office travel, and improved quality of life for people, such as working mothers. We believe that the hybrid work model is one of the pandemic’s positive lessons," he said.

That could be a negative for some businesses which rely on office workers for customers. However, MAP is hoping the opposite to happen in education.

"We hope that schools will follow suit and return to full face-to-face learning as our children’s education has suffered greatly as a result of the pandemic," Pascual also said.

This would definitely be a boon for small businesses reliant on students for revenues, as these have been suffering heavily alongside the millions of children forced to take lessons via module or online.