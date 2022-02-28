

MANILA - AREIT Inc said it booked a net income of P2.27 billion last year, which was 56 percent higher than in 2020.

The Ayala-led firm said it also posted revenues of P3.32 billion as a result of stable operations with a 98 percent occupancy and 98 percent rental collection rate.

"Last February 24, 2022, AREIT’s Board of Directors approved the declaration of dividends of P0.47 per share for the fourth quarter of 2021 to be distributed on March 25, 2022, to stockholders on record as of March 11, 2022," the company said.

The company said its full-year dividends from its 2021 income totaled P1.77 per share, a 34 percent increase from 2020 and 12 percent higher than its REIT plan projection during the IPO due to asset acquisitions last year.

AREIT said it also plans to reach P60 billion in assets under management by 2022 and grow its asset portfolio at an average of 100,000 sqm of gross leasable area in 2023 and 2024.

