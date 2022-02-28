Market-goers navigate the Marikina Public Market on February 20, 2022. Metro Manila mayors are scheduled to meet on the possible relaxation of restrictions to COVID-19 Alert level 1 starting March according to MMDA officer-in-charge Romando "Don" Artes as cases start to decline. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Downgrading Metro Manila to Alert Level 1 came "just in time" as commodity prices are on the rise, Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.

On Sunday, the country's coronavirus task force downgraded Metro Manila and 38 other areas to Alert Level 1 starting March 1.

“It’s a critical juncture for our economy. We are just coming out of the worst of the pandemic and straight into rising commodity prices worldwide. To have remained closed would have created a perfect storm for our MSMEs,” Concepcion said in a statement.

“With more establishments being allowed to operate at full capacity and now intrazonal and interzonal travel, this will greatly aid mobility. With greater mobility will come more economic activity," he said.

Concepcion said the economy could not afford to remain closed due to the uncertainties coming from the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Reopening is now more urgent, he added.

"We have to have a strong economy if we are to weather this oncoming storm,” he said.

The Philippines also earlier allowed fully vaccinated tourists to enter the country to boost the tourism sector.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine is expected to trigger a global oil price hike, which has a direct impact on commodity prices. Russia and Ukraine are also major exporters of wheat which is milled into flour.

Concepcion said prices of wheat, milk, sugar, vegetable oil, plastic resin, paper and gasoline have increased since the conflict started.



Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno on Thursday said the economy is in much better shape to weather the ongoing geopolitical crisis with its robust gross international reserves.

But Diokno also said a significant increase in global oil prices could trigger an upward revision to the inflation outlook.

The Philippines uses Dubai crude oil price as a benchmark.

