Cebu Pacific offers 'piso' fares for flights from Clark

MANILA (UPDATE) - Cebu Pacific on Monday announced that it is holding a "piso" seat sale for flights departing from Clark International Airport.

The airline said it is offering a 1-peso one-way base fare for several domestic and international flights from Clark from Feb. 27 to March 1.

Among the routes on offer are:

﻿Clark to Bacolod

Clark to Boracay

Clark to Cagayan

Clark to Cebu

Clark to Davao

Clark to Gensan

Clark to Iloilo

Clark to Bangkok

Clark to Hong Kong

Clark to Singapore

Clark to Macau

Clark to Narita

Travel period is from April 21 to Oct. 29 this year, and the promo fares are exclusive of other fees and surcharges.

Cebu Pacific said it is also getting three additional aircraft which will be based in Clark as it further boosts its presence there "making it the largest airline servicing northern and central Luzon."

“We are excited to reestablish our presence in such an important gateway that will boost accessibility and connectivity for the traveling public,” said Xander Lao, Cebu Pacific President and CEO.

The Department of Transportation (DOTr) also welcomed Cebu Pacific’s move to boost its Clark flights.

“This would steer the transport sector, specifically the aviation industry, toward full recovery. The increased connectivity from Clark will also help develop the station as a premiere hub for aviation and international logistics in the Asia-Pacific region,” DOTr Secretary Jaime Bautista said.

The Gokongwei-led carrier earlier said it expected to hit full pre-pandemic capacity for its international routes by March this year, amid surging demand for travel.

