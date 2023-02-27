AirAsia offers seats for as low as P33

MANILA - AirAsia said on Monday it is offering seats for as low as P33 during its 3.3 Travel Fest.

AirAsia members can score one-way base fare tickets for as low as P33 through the app or website, the airline said in an advisory.

Meanwhile, flights from Manila to Tacloban can go for as low as P133, Manila to Hong Kong and Macao for P1,033 and Manila to Shenzhen for P1,433 during the festival, AirAsia said.

Booking period for promotional seats is from Feb. 27 to March 5, 2023 while the travel period is from Feb. 27 to Sept. 30, 2023, the airline said.

Airlines and other tourism stakeholders are betting on revenge travel to fuel growth this year.

