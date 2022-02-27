MANILA — A transport group warned Sunday it would hold a strike if the government does not heed calls to raise the minimum fare in jeepneys as fuel prices continue to rise.

"Tuloy po iyan (strike)," said Liga ng Transportasyon at Operators sa Pilipinas (LTOP) President Orlando Marquez at the Balitaan sa Maynila forum.

(That strike will push through.)

Marquez said his group is still stalling the strike, pending a scheduled meeting with government officials on March 1.

LTOP is asking the government to raise the minimum jeepney fare by P3, from P9 to P12.

Jeepney drivers have been bearing the brunt o fuel prices hikes for the past 8 weeks, the group said.

Pump prices are set for another hike this coming Tuesday.

Other transport groups such as the Federation of Jeepney Operators and Drivers Association of the Philippines (Fejodap) and the Stop and Go coalition also supported calls for a transport strike.

The groups have yet to determine how long their planned transport strike will last.

Political analyst Ramon Casiple, meanwhile, reiterated warnings that oil prices would continue to climb due to Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

"Apektado tayo kasi 'pag ganyang klaseng problema, tataas ang presyo ng gasolina worlwide," Caspile said.

(We're affected because with that kind of problem, gasoline prices will increase worldwide.)

RELATED VIDEO