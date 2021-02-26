PH firms 'fairly aggressive' in demand for apps, analytics, cloud adoption: Amazon Web Services

MANILA - The demand of Philippine firms for mobile applications and data analytics is "fairly aggressive" and is driving the growth for cloud adoption in the Philippines.

Stanley Chan, head of technology partners for Amazon Web Services (AWS) in Asia Pacific, said Friday they have seen and continue seeing "a lot of growth in new customers and partner signup" for cloud services.

"Our top consulting partners... they have grown their business by up to 200 percent year on year. There is some softening due to the pandemic, but organizations in the Philippines are hopeful that they will have good recovery this year," Chan said.

AWS' partners in the Philippines include big firms such as Jollibee, Globe, and PLDT.

AWS partner network Stratpoint said it has also seen improved growth in business, mostly through migration from traditional to legacy technology especially with financial technology (fintech) firms.

"The potential is huge for (AWS) partners... There is a lot of demand and growth for data engineering and data analytics. Enterprise customers are demanding more of that...putting data on cloud, analyzing and managing data on the cloud," said MR dela Cruz, CEO of Stratpoint.

Powered by AWS, Stratpoint worked on providing cloud computing technologies for the Globe At Home app, Globe Online Shop, Globe CRM, as well as the Sharea app teamup with ABS-CBN, FWD, Cebuana Lhuillier and Solaire Resort and Casino.

Other than cloud computing, Chan said AWS also provides training and marketing support for partners and helps them get closer to customers and find new markets.

But as local businesses move towards digitalization, Dela Cruz said securing systems through technologies of cloud leaders like AWS and multiple vulnerability assessments can help in hack-proofing the platforms being developed in the country.