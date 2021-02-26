More customers to enjoy 4G LTE services in select provinces next month: Globe

Globe Telecom. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Globe Telecom said Friday more customers would enjoy improved services in Pampanga, Batangas, Laguna and parts of Cavite next month following an aggressive network modernization that upgraded services to 4G LTE.

Having 4G LTE means subscribers can experience improved calls, SMS and data browsing services, the Ayala-led telco said in a statement.

Globe said the 4G LTE network technology enables 4G compatible phones to connect to the internet faster and smoother. With 4G LTE, subscribers can download content and stream "within seconds and is free of buffering," it said.

“Our current target to fast-track our 4G LTE and 5G network builds are meant to give our customers more opportunities to make the most of the new standard in mobile data," said Joel Agustin, Globe's senior vice president for Program Delivery, Network Technical said.

Agustin said it's time for customers to go beyond 3G, calling 4G "the new normal."

Globe said the goal is the make the technology "available to all Filipinos soon." Customers are also advised to replace 3G SIM cards to 5G-ready 4G LTE SIM cards.

Its rival PLDT Inc has also been growing its network to improve services nationwide.

Third telco DITO Telecommunity recently passed its first technical audit breaching speed and population coverage commitments. The new telco earlier said it would no longer offer 2G and 3G services.

