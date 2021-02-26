Home  >  Business

Coinbase makes direct public listing application with United States SEC

Reuters

Posted at Feb 26 2021 08:35 AM

Coinbase Inc on Thursday disclosed its regulatory filing to go public, setting the stage for a landmark stock market listing for the US cryptocurrency exchange.

Coinbase said in December that it had confidentially applied with the US Securities and Exchange Commission to go public.

More details to follow.

