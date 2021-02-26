Ayala Health adds hospital platform to portfolio with new acquisition

MANILA - Ayala Corp said Friday its health care arm would add a hospital platform on its portfolio with acquisition of shares in Mercado General Hospital Inc.

Ayala Healthcare Holdings Inc (AC Health) through its subsidiary Healthway executed agreements to acquire 54.2 percent interest in MGHI through the purchase of shares from White Knight Holdings and the purchase of common shares from the Mercado Group, the company told the stock exchange.

Healthway will also subscribe to 38,250,000 cumulative redeemable and non-participating preferred shares to bring its voting interest in MGHI to 70 percent, Ayala Corp said.

"The acquisition of interest in MGHI allows AC Health, through Healthway, to add a hospital platform in its portfolio. The addition of a hospital platform to the AC Health portfolio will allow it to leverage operational efficiencies and to offer a full suite of services across the full continuum of care," the statement said.

Mercado General Hospital Inc or Qualimed operates a network of clinics and hospitals in the country.

Healthway in September said it would have a network of 70 Healthway Family Clinics, 7 Healthway Multi-Specialty Centers, and 45 Healthway Corporate Clinics, located across the Greater Metro Manila Area.

