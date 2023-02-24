Business Mentor: Survival of a Business

Aside from the customers, the employees play a huge role in the company's success. Entrepreneurs should also realize that for their employees to remain working for them, they should also feel happy with their jobs.

Before launching any business, entrepreneurs should have a clear vision of their goals. It is necessary to start a business by thinking of who will be the customer of your products or service.

This means that entrepreneurs should identify what kind of people will purchase the products/services. No matter how unique your product may be, if there is no market for it, then the business is bound to fail.

Entrepreneurs must find the ideal customer for their business, and identify exactly what the customer needs. You need to define the products or services from the customer's perspective. This includes the type of product you want to sell, specific benefits your customers are looking for in purchasing your product, and identifying the location of your target customers.

Defining how you will differentiate your company from your competitors is crucial. You must determine your unique selling position to identify how your customers perceive your brand. For you to know your unique selling position, you need to:

Demonstrate the value of your products/services to your customers.

Determine what makes you different from your competitors.

There are reasons why popular brands continue to enjoy their success in the market. And entrepreneurs need to build their brands so that customers would start noticing their products and services are similar to those of their competitors.

Do you know how some brands remain successful until this day? It is through effective brand communication. Creative strategies build powerful perceptions that attract the target market and help grow the business.

To win customers' hearts, it is crucial to have a clear brand positioning strategy - Characteristics-based positioning, Pricing-based positioning, Use or application-based positioning, Quality or prestige-based positioning, and Competitor-based positioning.

Implement strategies that will help your business build trust with your customers. Developing these strategies takes a lot of time and effort, but I assure you that everything is worth the time.

Offer a product that will answer the needs of your customers. Convey your message to your customers by communicating with them using various social media platforms. Connecting to them enables you to guide them and be informed about what you offer. This may be in the form of SMS, email, or video.

Identify the channels where your customers are. People are taking advantage of technology. Hence, technology has become any business' best ally. Your business should be visible on every social media platform because, through these various channels, you can reach out to your customers.

Engage and guide your customers throughout their buying journey. Building a relationship with each of them is important because this is where the trust starts.

Focus on maintaining exemplary communication. Any inquiry must be responded to immediately and efficiently.

Offer 24/7 support. Chatbots have been mostly used these days to lessen backlogs from customer inquiries. However, it is also worth noting that chatbots may have some limitations on the responses. Hence, it is still worthwhile to have a proper balance with human support to better manage customer inquiries.

Customer experience pushes a brand into another step forward in the market. Proper training of employees and staff regarding how to communicate effectively, efficiently, and with compassion is a must.

Provide extra perks to boost trust among your loyal customers. Consider adding other payment options. This is an excellent way how to increase your customer base.

Customer engagement should be meaningful and efficient. It is a surefire way of getting clients for any startup business and becoming successful. Indeed, there are so many choices in the market. But when your customers feel you can provide what they need and deliver more than they expect, your business will surely soar.



