European stocks rebound from Ukraine selloff Agence France-Presse Posted at Feb 25 2022 04:44 PM LONDON - Europe's major stock markets rebounded more than one percent in opening deals on Friday, one day after slumping as Russia invaded Ukraine. In initial deals, Frankfurt stocks rallied 1.3 percent, London gained 1.3 percent and Paris won 1.1 percent in value. More details to follow. Ukraine crisis challenges oil industry caution at high prices Oil tops $105 after Russia attacks Ukraine Fuel, flour prices expected to rise as Ukraine crisis continues