Home  >  Business

European stocks rebound from Ukraine selloff

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Feb 25 2022 04:44 PM

LONDON - Europe's major stock markets rebounded more than one percent in opening deals on Friday, one day after slumping as Russia invaded Ukraine.

In initial deals, Frankfurt stocks rallied 1.3 percent, London gained 1.3 percent and Paris won 1.1 percent in value.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO:

Watch more on iWantTFC
Read More:  Ukraine   Russia   Europe   invasion   equities market   stocks   trade   geopolitical tension  