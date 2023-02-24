MANILA - A rollback in the prices of diesel, gasoline and kerosene is possible next week, based on government estimates.

The Department of Energy estimates the following rollback could be implemented on Feb. 28 based on the prices in the last 4 trading days:

- Diesel P1.86 per liter rollback

- Gasoline P1.02 per liter rollback

- Kerosene P1.90 per liter rollback

Mukhang ROLLBACK week next week!



Based on the first 4 trading days in MOPS:



Diesel P1.68/L⬇️

Gasoline P1.02/L⬇️

Kerosene P1.90/L⬇️



LPG contract price also down for March. As of yesterday, it's $90/MT equivalent to P5-P6/kilo reduction. Final contract price is on Feb28. pic.twitter.com/PW82LaaquK — alvin elchico (@alvinelchico) February 24, 2023

LPG contract price is also down for March, which was at $90 per MT as of Thursday, equivalent to P5 to P6 per kilo reduction, estimates showed.

- with a report from Alvin Elchico, ABS-CBN News