MANILA - Metrobank said its branches are open to serve the public on Friday during the special non-working holiday announced by Malacanang the day before.

"All Metrobank branches are open today, February 24, 2023... as we strive to serve our clients' needs," the bank said in a statement.

Operating hours will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., it added.

However, checks deposited on Feb. 24 will be sent for clearing on Monday, Feb. 27 and be cleared by Tuesday, Feb. 28, Metrobank said.

All PESONet transfers made through online platforms will also be processed on the next working day, which is on Monday, it said.

Updates on operations are uploaded on its website and social media pages, Metrobank sad.

