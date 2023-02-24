Home > Business LIST: Canceled PAL Express flights on Feb. 24 due to bad weather ABS-CBN News Posted at Feb 24 2023 10:30 AM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber MANILA — Several flights were canceled on Friday due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Manila International Airport Authority said. Affected flights as of 8 a.m.: PAL EXPRESS - 2P 2932 Manila to Basco (Batanas) - 2P 2933 Basco to Manila Refresh this page for updates. PAL to reopen flights from Clark to Boracay, Coron in April MIAA: Several PAL Express flights canceled on Feb. 21 due to bad weather No survivors in Cessna plane crash on Mayon RELATED VIDEO Watch more News on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, ANC promo, canceled flights Read More: PAL Express PAL Express canceled flights canceled flights Batanes flights air travel aviation /video/news/02/24/23/diwa-ng-edsa-nananatiling-buhay-para-sa-60-porsiyento-ng-pinoy-sws/video/entertainment/02/24/23/fil-am-cast-ng-plane-ikinalungkot-ang-batikos-sa-proyekto/video/news/02/24/23/mas-mabuti-ang-lagay-ngayon-ng-human-rights-sa-pilipinas-eu-parliamentarians/video/news/02/24/23/ph-pumabor-sa-un-reso-na-nananawagan-ng-kapayapaan-sa-ukraine/video/news/02/24/23/isyu-sa-pagitan-ng-masungi-georeserve-bucor-pinaiimbestigahan