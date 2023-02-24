Home  >  Business

LIST: Canceled PAL Express flights on Feb. 24 due to bad weather

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 24 2023 10:30 AM

MANILA — Several flights were canceled on Friday due to unfavorable weather conditions, the Manila International Airport Authority said.

Affected flights as of 8 a.m.:

PAL EXPRESS

- 2P 2932 Manila to Basco (Batanas)
- 2P 2933 Basco to Manila

