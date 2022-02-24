General view of Kyiv after Russian President Vladimir Putin authorized a military operation in eastern Ukraine, February 24, 2022. Umit Bektas, Reuters

MANILA - Philippine shares fell alongside other markets on Thursday amid the escalating tension between Russia and Ukraine.

The PSE index was down 2.06 percent at 7,212 , while the All Shares index was down 1.91 percent at 3,842.

Analysts said the Ukraine crisis could have a negative impact on the equities market.

“Asset markets have seen a sharp increase in volatility, with oil hitting $100 a barrel for the first time since 2014 and the Cboe Volatility Index, known as Wall Street's fear gauge, up more than 55 percent over the past nine days,” said Toby Arce, head of Sales and Trading at Globalinks Securities and Stocks.

“Investors have already been grappling with the prospect of imminent policy tightening by the US Federal Reserve aimed at combating surging inflation, which could be exacerbated by a commodities supply shock, and with markets now more adequately pricing in the risk of a full-scale invasion, no one wants risk exposure in an environment of uncertainty,” Arce added.

The crisis in Ukraine however may just be a “short-term” concern, according to another analyst.

"If you look at the recent history of geopolitical conflict, these, at least based on recent history, do not last long. On average [it] impacts equity markets by about mid-single digit. It’s a significant concern for the short term," UnionBank SVP and chief investment officer Julian Tarrobago told ANC.

The tension could also pose risk to inflation. The consumer price index (CPI) in the Philippines settled at 3 percent in January, within the government's 2 to 4 percent target range.

But Tarrobago said prospects for the long term remain positive.

"The doomsday scenario is eased somehow, in our view, by one, the conflict likely remaining localized in Eastern Ukraine and two, with this likely to be met by sanctions and diplomacy instead of direct troop deployment and engagement between Russia, the NATO and/or the United States," he said.

"For the long-term, though we are keeping out positive long-term views given the improving prospects in reopening, recovery and sustained improvements in corporate earnings," he added.

-- with reports from Reuters and Agance France Press