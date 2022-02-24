MANILA - Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas Governor Benjamin Diokno said the Philippines is in a better position to weather the impact of geopolitical crises such as the ongoing tension between Russia and Ukraine.

Unlike in the past when oil price shocks fuelled debt and foreign exchange crises such as during the Marcos regime, the Philippines is better equipped today, Diokno said.

"I’ve been saying all along. the Philippine economy is much, much different from where it was many years ago. Unlike many crises in the past, we are not bothered by our lack of forex," Diokno said.

Based on BSP data, the country's gross international reserve (GIR) level hit $108.89 billion in December 2021 which is more than adequate external liquidity equivalent to 10.3 months' worth of imports of goods and payments of services and primary income.

Diokno also said there should be a significant increase in oil prices to warrant a revision in the BSP's inflation forecast.

Inflation is seen to average 3.7 percent in 2022 and 3.3 percent next year. These targets can be met as long as the oil's $99/barrel threshold is not breached.

But the ongoing conflict is a risk to the global markets and the price of oil. The Philippines relies heavily on importation for fuel, especially now after the shutdown of the Shell refinery in Batangas.

Almost all products and commodities are heavily tied to world oil prices.

“We don’t know yet, the situation is fluid. As far as oil prices is concerned, our threshold is $95 per barrel. It has to be a sustained increase at over $95 for it to make a significant change in our forecast."

Brent crude, which is among the international benchmarks, hit over $100/barrel for the first time since 2014. The Philippines however, follows Dubai crude benchmark which now around $91/barrel.

Aside from oil, stakeholders also fear a surge in flour prices since Ukraine and Russia are among the biggest exporters of wheat, which is milled into flour.

The consumer price index just settled back within target at 3 percent in January and 3.6 percent in December 2021, after hovering above the 2 to 4 percent target for majority of last year due to the pandemic and shortage of meat supply, among others.

Remittances, as well as foreign direct investments, have proven to be resilient during the COVID-19 pandemic providing enough dollars as a buffer from external shocks, Diokno said.

RELATED VIDEO: