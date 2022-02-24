Home > Business Moscow Exchange suspends trading on all markets Reuters Posted at Feb 24 2022 01:48 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber People cross the contact line between pro-Moscow rebels and Ukrainian troops as Ukrainian border guard guards in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine February 23, 2022. Gleb Garanich, Reuters MOSCOW - The Moscow Exchange said on Thursday morning it had suspended trading on all markets. The exchange will announce the resumption of trading at a later date, it said. More details to follow. Ukraine imposes state of emergency to face down Russia threat Russia's Putin announces 'military operation' in Ukraine Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions Donetsk, Luhansk as independent Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top, trading, stocks, stock exchange, war Read More: Moscow Exchange stock exchange trading Russia Ukraine war Vladimir Putin /news/02/24/22/all-10-presidential-bets-to-join-march-19-debate-comelec/overseas/02/24/22/volcanic-alert-level-raised-for-japans-mt-aso/news/02/24/22/presyo-ng-harina-gas-posibleng-tumaas-dahil-sa-ukraine-crisis/life/02/24/22/look-solenn-heussaff-attends-milan-fashion-week/entertainment/02/24/22/review-more-murderous-mayhem-in-new-texas-chainsaw-massacre