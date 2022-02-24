Home  >  Business

Moscow Exchange suspends trading on all markets

Posted at Feb 24 2022 01:48 PM

People cross the contact line between pro-Moscow rebels and Ukrainian troops as Ukrainian border guard guards in the settlement of Stanytsia Luhanska, Ukraine February 23, 2022. Gleb Garanich, Reuters
MOSCOW - The Moscow Exchange said on Thursday morning it had suspended trading on all markets.

The exchange will announce the resumption of trading at a later date, it said.

More details to follow.

