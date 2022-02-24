MANILA - Filipinos in Ukraine will get free roaming calls, texts and data from Globe Telecom as tensions between Kyiv and Moscow intensify, it said Thursday.



Ukraine-based customers may connect with their loved ones with 15 minutes of incoming and outgoing calls, 15 texts to all networks and 1 GB data that are good for 7 days "at no extra cost," the telco said in a statement.



“We understand how connectivity is crucial to our customers in Ukraine at this time of uncertainty. We hope to help them reach loved ones at home and let them know of their status," Globe VP for postpaid and international business Coco Domingo said.

"We believe this connection is critical especially during a difficult time,” Domingo added.

To avail of the free roaming services, users just need to connect to Globe partners such as Life or Kyivstar, it said. There is no registration required, it added.

Its rival, Smart Communications of PLDT Inc had also announced free roaming services for Filipinos in Ukraine.

Ukraine's parliament on Wednesday implemented a state of emergency as a response to Russia's invasion threat.

The Department of Foreign Affairs earlier said a team was sent to Ukraine to help move Filipinos to safe grounds.

