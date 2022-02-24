MANILA - Century Properties Group Inc on Thursday listed the first tranche of its fixed-rate retail bonds at the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp.

The first tranche of the CPG's P6 billion Debt Securities Program, which has a base issue size of P2 billion with an oversubscription option of P1 billion, listed on PDex Thursday, the company told the stock exchange.

A total of P1 billion from the proceeds will fund capital expenditures for the horizontal affordable housing developments of PHirst Park Homes Inc, its joint venture with Mitsubishi Corp, Century Properties said.

The balance will be used for partial debt refinancing and other general purposes, it said.

As of September 2021, PHirst Park Homes launched 3 new projects with a total expected revenue of P2.9 billion, Century Properties said.

