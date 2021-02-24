Over 100,000 Filipinos availed of GCash's GInsure products in 2020, says company

MANILA - More than 100,000 Filipinos were insured in 2020 by GCash's GInsure, the company said Wednesday.

GInsure also grew its total insurance coverage to P8.3 billion as people avail of insurance against COVID-19 and other illnesses.

"GInsure democratizes insurance to Filipinos through a variety of very affordable insurance products, including protection from dengue and COVID-19, protection from income loss, and hospital coverage benefits," said Martha Sazon, president and CEO of GCash.

GInsure is an insurance marketplace within the GCash app where customers can buy retail insurance packages for as low as P39 per month.

It features insurance products from AXA through MicroEnsure and Singlife.

