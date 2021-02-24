Manila Water's Mandaluyong wastewater treatment plant to benefit 652,000 residents

Residents of Barangay Addition Hills in Mandaluyong gather water from a tank provided by authorities on June 19, 2019 as Manila Water scheduled a rotational service interruption in various places in the metro due to reduced allocation from Angat Dam. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Manila Water broke ground Wednesday for a wastewater facility dedicated to its sewerage project in Mandaluyong, a plant expected to serve 652,000 residents.

Manila Water will build the Aglipay sewage treatment plant -- its 42nd sewage plant -- that can treat up to 60 million liters per day (MLD) of wastewater.

The wastewater will come from the 2,115 hectares of catchment area spanning Mandaluyong, San Juan, and Quezon City

"This project is a vital component of Manila Water's wastewater masterplan which aims to provide 100% sewer and sanitation coverage to the entire east zone by 2037," said Manila Water chief operating officer Abelardo Basilio.

The facility can have an expanded capacity of 120 MLD capacity once a complementing network of sewer lines is completed.

Manila Water holds water concessions in Metro Manila's East Zone, Boracay, Cebu, Clark in Pampanga, and Laguna. It also has water projects in Vietnam and Saudi Arabia.

