IP E-Game Ventures to file application for digital banking license

MANILA - IP E-Game Ventures Inc said Wednesday it would apply for a digital banking license with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange, IP E-Game Ventures said it authorized Mario A. Oreta and Partners law firm to apply for the said license.

“RESOLVED FURTHER, that the Corporation authorizes the Law Firm of Mario A. Oreta and Partners to represent the Corporation in its application for a digital banking license with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (“BSP”) and other relevant government agencies and offices, as may be necessary," the statement said.

IP E-Games portfolio includes online and interactive gaming or multiplayer online role-playing games or MMORPGs.

RELATED VIDEO: