China says ready to enhance exchanges with US on trade, economic front

Computer code is seen on a screen above a Chinese flag in this July 12, 2017 illustration photo. Thomas White, Reuters/Illustration/File Photo

BEIJING - China is ready to enhance exchanges with the United States on the trade and economic fronts, Wang Wentao, the country's new commerce minister, said on Wednesday.

He looks forward to working with US colleagues to focus on cooperation and manage differences, Wang told reporters in a news conference.

More details to follow.

FROM OUR ARCHIVES: