China says ready to enhance exchanges with US on trade, economic front
Reuters
Posted at Feb 24 2021 04:06 PM
BEIJING - China is ready to enhance exchanges with the United States on the trade and economic fronts, Wang Wentao, the country's new commerce minister, said on Wednesday.
He looks forward to working with US colleagues to focus on cooperation and manage differences, Wang told reporters in a news conference.
More details to follow.
