MANILA - Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co said on Thursday its net income grew 48 percent to P32.8 billion in 2022 on the back of better corporate and consumer lending businesses, among others.

For the fourth quarter, its earnings rose to P9.3 billion, higher by 55 percent than the same comparable period, Metrobank said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

It said net interest income jumped 14 percent due to higher loan demand and better net interest margin of 3.6 percent. Gross loans expanded by 14 percent, corporate and commercial loans grew 15 percent, and net credit card loans rose 29 percent, the lender said.

Non-performing loans ratio eased to 1.9 percent from 2.2 percent the previous year, it said. NPL coverage remains substantial at 172.4 percent, it added.

Banks have reported increased lending demand due to the continued economic reopening.

