BENGALURU, India - The global economy is "in a better place" than predicted a few months ago in the wake of the Covid pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.
The "global economy is in a better place than many predicted a few months ago" she said ahead of a G20 finance ministers meeting in India.
"In the fall many were worried about a sharp economic slowdown across the world. The challenges we face are real and the future is always uncertain but the outlook has improved."
More details to follow.
RELATED VIDEO