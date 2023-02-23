Home  >  Business

Global economy 'in better place' than predicted: US Treasury Sec. Yellen

Agence France-Presse

Posted at Feb 23 2023 05:23 PM

A worker walks past a G20 poster on street of Mumbai, India, 12 December 2022. India officially assumed G-20 Presidency on 01 December 2022. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI
A worker walks past a G20 poster on street of Mumbai, India, 12 December 2022. India officially assumed G-20 Presidency on 01 December 2022. EPA-EFE/DIVYAKANT SOLANKI

BENGALURU, India - The global economy is "in a better place" than predicted a few months ago in the wake of the Covid pandemic and Russia's invasion of Ukraine, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said Thursday.

The "global economy is in a better place than many predicted a few months ago" she said ahead of a G20 finance ministers meeting in India. 

"In the fall many were worried about a sharp economic slowdown across the world. The challenges we face are real and the future is always uncertain but the outlook has improved."

