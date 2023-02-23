MANILA — More Filipinos are expected to build up their savings this year as the revenge spending effect from pent-up demand during the pandemic wanes, an economist said on Monday.

Currently, about 30 percent of households are setting aside funds for savings, which is seen to grow to about 38 percent, ING Bank Senior Economist Nicholas Mapa told ANC.

"As we get on, as the world normalizes, we are expecting households to go back away from spending and back to that savings behavior... If this trend continues, this should tell us that households are getting past the splurge and going back to normal household savings," Mapa said.

"A lot of consumer revenge spending might have been funded by people dipping into their savings account, but in 2023, some of that households will likely rebuild some of that savings back up to pre-COVID levels," he added.

Inflation, which was at 8.7 percent in January, is still expected to peak but Mapa said the bigger concern is that it could remain higher for longer or that its deceleration would be slow.

He said the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas could still raise the benchmark interest rate by 25 to 50 basis points. However, the central bank said a non-monetary policy approach must be used by the government, such as addressing supply constraints, to make a dent to the heated inflation.

The BSP's next monetary policy-setting meeting is scheduled in May.