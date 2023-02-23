DTI nilinaw ang ilang pangamba ukol sa RCEP

MAYNILA — Hindi gagalawin ng Pilipinas ang taripa sa pag-aangkat ng ilang produktong pang-agrikultura, kahit maging epektibo na rito ang mga kasunduan sa ilalim ng Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) na niratipikahan kamakailan ng Kongreso, ayon sa Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) nitong Huwebes.

Kabilang dito ang bigas, mais, sibuyas, bawang at karne ng baboy.

“Dito sa RCEP agreement, sinigurado namin na protektado ‘yung mga sensitibong agricultural products, excluded ‘yan sa tariff commitments sa RCEP agreement. Ibig sabihin hindi namin gagalawin ‘yung taripa d’yan,” sabi ni DTI Assistant Secretary Allan Gepty.

Dagdag niya, nasa 15 agricultural commodity groups lang ang bababa ang taripa sa ilalim ng RCEP.

“Marami na rin tayong free trade agreements with RCEP parties na ito… Pagdating sa agricultural products, basically 33 tariff lines lang po talaga ang inimprove mo, o nabuksan. Itong 33 tariff lines na ‘yan equivalent sa 15 agricultural products. Ito ‘yung mga produkto na hindi mo pino-produce dito, o kung pino-produce man ay napaka-konti. In terms of exposure, minimal talaga ang exposure pagdating sa agricultural products,” sabi ni Gepty.

“We have already in place an open economy. Dapat ang tingin natin sa RCEP ay isang opportunity to address this biggest challenge we are facing. Dito, makikita natin na maraming incentives, by which maraming papasok na investors. And then of course yung investments nay an pwede mag-generate ng products that eventually we can also export in the RCEP region,” dagdag niya.

Nauna nang nagpahayag ng pangamba ang Federation of Free Farmers na hindi pa handa ang sector ng agrikultura sa Pilipinas na sumali sa RCEP, at posibleng bumaha lang ng imported products sa bansa.

Sabi ni FFF Board Chairman Leonardo Montemayor, mahalagang palakasin ng gobyerno ang ayuda sa mga magsasaka para maging mas competitive.

Kabilang dito ang pagdaragdag ng imprastruktura, tulad ng post-harvest facilities, pagpapalawak ng access sa pautang na may mababang interes, at pataba.

“Ang pinaka malaking sukatan nito would be the budget. If we are really serious in providing all of these competitiveness enhancement measures, where is the budget to provide the financing to make all of these measures doable?” tanong ni Montemayor.

Sa sektor naman ng pangisda, sinabi ng grupong Pamalakaya na hindi makikinabang ang maliliit na mangingisda sa RCEP.

“Ngayong taon na nakalipas, 6.6% na kakulangan sa supply ng ating isda… Ano pa ang ating i-e-export? Aasa tayo sa import. Ang in-e-export natin mga tuna, sugpo, seaweed. Hindi po ‘yan huli ng maliliit na mangingisda. Ito ay huli ng commercial fishing vessel at produkto ng aquaculture owner… Pero ‘yung marami na tulad naming maliliit na mangingisda, hindi makikinabang dito… Hindi namin kaya makipag-kumpetensya. Mamamatay kaming maliliit na mangingisda,” sabi ni Pamalakaya National Chairperson Fernando Hicap.

Pero para sa isang policy think tank, malaki ang magiging benepisyo ng Pilipinas sa RCEP, na inaasahan niyang magbubukas ng pintuan para sa mas maraming investment, lalu sa manufacturing sector.

“The passage of RCEP is a very good news... It creates good jobs, quality jobs in our country that will help improve the lives of our people. We focus too much on fears, instead of looking at the positive side of this agreement. A lot of countries, like our neighbors, Vietnam, Thailand, have grown their manufacturing sector, because they continue to have a more open economy. And RCEP brings us a step or steps forward towards that direction,” sabi ni Stratbase ADRi CEO Dindo Manhit.

Ayon kay Albay 2nd District Rep. Joey Salceda, bagamat may mga banta sa ilang industriya tulad ng agriculture at manufacturing ang RCEP, mas malala ang epekto kung hindi sasali ang Pilipinas dito.

“(The RCEP agreement) could accelerate the hollowing out of our domestic agriculture and manufacturing sectors unless the government is committed to making manufacturing more competitive and agriculture more efficient,” sabi niya.

“(However), you lose out if you don’t join the competition. But you join the competition to win,” dagdag ni Salceda.