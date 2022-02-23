MANILA - Filipinos in Ukraine will get free roaming data assistance from Smart Communication for texts or calls in case of an emergency, its parent PLDT Inc said Wednesday.

The global community is monitoring the ongoing Russia - Ukraine tension.

Smart said it would provide almost 1,000 roaming customers in Ukraine free 1GB gigaroam subscriptions valid for 5 days "to help them place urgent calls and texts or to assure their families and friends of their safety.

Users in Ukraine can get instant and free access to its data roaming manager by going to gigaroam.smart.com.ph using their Smart roaming SIM, the telco said.

Smart roamers in Ukraine can also get instant and free access to Smart’s data roaming manager by going to gigaroam.smart.com.ph using their Smart roaming SIM.

“We are monitoring the situation in Ukraine and are ready to assist our kababayans. It is important to equip them with services to help them communicate and access information, especially during time of crisis," PLDT Inc and Smart Communications President and CEO Al Panlilio said.

"We are also praying for their safety as they await repatriation or evacuation," he added.

As of Feb. 22, the Department of Foreign Affairs said 6 Filipinos have been repatriated. A consular team was sent to Lviv to guarantee immediate assistance to Filipinos.

RELATED VIDEO: