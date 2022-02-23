PSE back to full trading hours starting March 1

MANILA - The Philippine Stock Exchange on Monday reminded the public that it would be back to the 5-hour full trading schedule starting March 1.

The PSE cut short its operating hours during the peak of the COVID-19 omicron surge in January.

"Please be informed that effective Tuesday, March 1, 2022, the Philippine Stock Exchange will go back to its full-day 5-hour trading schedule," it said in a memorandum.

Trading schedule is as follows:

• 9 a.m. - pre-open

• 09:15 a.m. - pre-open no cancel

• 09:30 a.m. - market open

• 12 p.m. - market recess

• 1 p.m. - market resumption

• 02:45 p.m. - pre-close

• 02:48 p.m. - pre-close no cancel

• 02:50 p.m. - run-off/trading at last

• 3 p.m. - market close

The schedule will be in effect until further notice, the PSE said.

The PSE in 2020 resorted to alternate or remote trading arrangement and shortened hours due to the pandemic.

