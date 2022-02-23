MANILA - AyalaLand Logistics Holdings Corp said on Wednesday its net income grew 11 percent in 2021 as recovery continued despite the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Net income for the year reached P780 million while revenues rose by 7 percent to P3.99 billion, the Ayala Land subsidiary said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

The company said it has also entered the cold storage market by acquiring 2 facilities in 2021.

"Despite the ongoing crisis, ALLHC showed commendable operations in 2021. Our performance remained sound, and we posted healthy growth, enabling us to carry on with our growth aspirations," President and CEO Maria Rowena Tomeldan said.

"We are optimistic that business activity will continue to improve this 2022," she added.

AyalaLand Logistics Holdings operates industrial parks, warehouses, cold storage facilities and commercial leasing, among others.

