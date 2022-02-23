MANILA - AC Energy Corp on Wednesday said it has powered the country's first hybrid solar and energy storage project.

The pilot 40 MW energy storage project in Alaminos, Laguna will help the Ayala-led firm explore opportunities in energy storage "with the aim to provide a sustainable and reliable energy source for the country," it said in a disclosure to the stock exchange.

AC Energy said the storage facility, adjacent to its 120 MW Alaminos solar farm, is configured to manage internal electricity demand, store electricity when generating power while demand is low and provide rapid power charging when the demand is high. It will also provide ancillary services to the national grid.

“We are delighted to start the operations of ACEN’s very first battery energy storage project. We will be looking to increase our investments in storage as the technology increases its viability and competitiveness,” said ACEN President & CEO Eric Francia.

The facility will help ACEN harness renewable energy more effectively, ACEN chief development officer Jose Maria Zabaleta said.

It holds 24 battery containers, enough to power about 20,000 homes, the company said.

