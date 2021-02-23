Intramuros taps PayMaya for cashless payments as tourist sites reopen

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat scans the PayMaya QR code displayed at a ticketing booth to pay for tickets and other admission costs as part of the minimum health standards being observed in Intramuros. Handout photo

MANILA - The Department of Tourism and the Intramuros Administration have tapped PayMaya to provide cashless payments of fees as the historic walled city reopened to tourists, the mobile wallet operator said on Tuesday.

PayMaya said tourists can use its app's QR scan feature to pay entrance fees in select sites such as Fort Santiago, Casa Manila Museum, and Baluarte de Santiago which reopened on a limited-capacity basis to the public.

The three sites were allowed to accept visitors again last Feb. 17 after closing for almost a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When tourists and visitors go to these sites, they only have to scan the PayMaya QR displayed at the ticket booth using their PayMaya app to pay for the necessary fees and avoiding person-to-person contact with the site personnel, the company said.

“Today we start with select museums and sites but we are looking forward to equipping the other attractions and merchants around Intramuros with cashless payments, so that this historic walled city of the past can also be a progressive, cashless city of the future,” said Guiller Asido, Intramuros Administrator.

PayMaya said it has over 28 million users and over 200,000 digital touchpoints nationwide.