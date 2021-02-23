Gov't certification now mandatory prior to sale of child restraint systems: DTI

Customers check child car seats sold at a mall in Quezon City on February 2, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Department of Trade and Industry said Tuesday the Bureau of Philippine Standards has included child restraint system in the list of products for mandatory certification.

The DTI said a PS Safety Certification Mark Licensing Scheme would be available for both local and foreign manufacturers. A PS Certification Mark means a company is found to be "compliant with the requirements of the BPS (Bureau of Philippine Standards)," the DTI said in a statement.

“The DTI-BPS aims to ensure that CRS purchased in the market meets the specified safety requirements by requiring all manufacturers and importers to secure the Philippine Standard (PS) Safety Certification Mark License or the Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) certificate prior to selling in the market," DTI-BPS Director Neil P. Catajay said.

The move is in accordance with Section 6 of RA 112299 or the "Child Safety in Motor Vehicles Act" and DAO 20-03 series of 2020, the agency said.

"All manufacturers and importers of CRS are now required to secure a Philippine Standard (PS) license or an Import Commodity Clearance (ICC) certificate prior to marketing, sale and distribution," the DTI said.

Child restraint systems are used to protect children when traveling, designed to mitigate injuries in case of collision or accidents by limiting mobility, the DTI said.

The order covers 6 types of child restraint systems:

• Lateral-facing (carry-cot) - a restraint system intended to accommodate and restrain the child in a supine or prone position with the child's spine perpendicular to the median longitudinal plane of the vehicle or a CRS facing perpendicular to the normal direction of travel of the vehicle.

• Rearward-facing - facing in the direction opposite to the normal direction of travel of the vehicle

• Forward-facing - facing in the normal direction of travel of the vehicle

• Combination (rearward/forward-facing) – a CRS which can be used in either normal or opposite to normal direction of travel of the vehicle.

• Booster cushion/seat - a firm cushion, which can be used in conjunction with an adult seat belt, which pass around the body of the child or restraints the device in which the child is placed, forming a complete CRS

• Lateral-facing Rearward-facing Forward-facing Combination (carry cot) (rearward/forward-facing)

• Other types for similar purpose

Under the administrative order, the following are now the required markings:

On Child Restraint Systems

• Manufacturer’s name, initials, or trademark

• Year of Production

• Instructions for Correct Installation and Use (appropriate pictograms/symbols, correct webbing path, configuration, etc.)

• Country of Origin

• Serial/Batch Number

• PS License Mark or ICC Sticker

On Packaging

• Trade name or brand name

• Duly registered trademark

• Duly registered business name and address of manufacturer and importer (if imported) or duly registered business name and address of manufacturer (if locally manufactured)

New child restraint systems imported to the country prior to the effectivity of the DAO and are currently in possession of importers, distributors or retailers may be certified within 12 months from the effectivity of the order, the DTI said.

The government earlier announced the implementation of the car seat law. However, President Rodrigo Duterte agreed to defer its implementation following public criticism.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: