Ayala, Sanofi team up to explore health care solutions for diabetes, hypertension

Ayala's AC Health and Sanofi are working together to provide treatment solutions for patients with diabetes and hypertension. ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Ayala's AC Health and pharmaceutical firm Sanofi on Tuesday announced a partnership that aims to explore accessible treatment solutions for patients with diabetes and hypertension in the Philippines.

AC Health President and CEO Paolo Borromeo noted that the two conditions are the most common conditions diagnosed in their Healthway clinics.

He added that AC Health and Sanofi both want to support the medical frontliners who "bore the brunt of the pandemic" by providing COVID-19 and non-coronavirus treatment solutions.

The two parties aim to provide disease education, treatment options, and a holistic approach to AC Health facilities and pharmacies, said Sanofi Philippines head Dr. Amal Makhloufi.

"Access to medicines is also an issue and it's a priority for us. This is why we're also diversifying our portfolio and making our insulin affordable. And through the Ayala network, we believe that we'll make it available for all," Makhloufi said.

She cited studies that showed 3.7 million Filipinos are diabetic, of which only 34 percent are diagnosed, 27 percent treated, and 11 percent are able to take insulin.

The number of diabetic Filipinos is expected to double in the next five years, she said.

Makhloufi also pointed out that there are an estimated 12 million Filipinos with hypertension, half of whom are unaware of the implications of the disease, and that if left unmanaged, can lead to complications such as chronic kidney disease.

Some studies have shown that patients with chronic diseases like diabetes and hypertension are more vulnerable to severe COVID-19 symptoms.

"Looking back, it was fortunate that we entered health care when we did because it put us in a good position to respond to this pandemic," Ayala Corp President and COO Fernando Zobel de Ayala said.

AC Health was established in 2015 and has since opened and operated chains of clinics such as FamilyDOC, pharmacies and hospitals nationwide.

Zobel said that the health care sector would continue to be a "key driver of growth" for the Ayala group.

