MANILA - The Employers Confederation Of The Philippines on Wednesday said it welcomes the Senate's ratification of the country's participation in the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) but anti-smuggling campaigns must also be enhanced.

The government must also ramp up its support for farmers and the agriculture sector which might need to compete with more imports.

"While many agri products like rice, onions, poultry meat and the likes are excluded from tarriff reduction, efforts to prevent smuggling should be enhanced," ECOP President Sergio Ortiz-Luis Jr said in a statement.

"Likewise we would like to see improvement on support for farmers for quality or hybrid rice, and ample supply of fertilizers and water all year round," he added.

RCEP is a free trade agreement among the 10 members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN), and China, Japan, South Korea, Australia and New Zealand.

The Senate on Tuesday voted in favor of ratifying RCEP with 20 Senators voting yes, Sen. Risa Hontiveros voted no while Sen. Imee Marcos abstained.

Several groups have opposed the measure citing ill effects on the agriculture sector. But the government and some economist have said the trade deal would boost the country's economic growth.

