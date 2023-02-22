Store workers attend to customers buying light brown sugar at their stall in Bagong Silang public market in North Caloocan on January 19, 2023. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - The Department of Agriculture on Wednesday said it is validating claims of irregularities in the recently approved sugar importation order after Sen. Risa Hontiveros' exposé on an alleged "state-sanctioned smuggling."

On Tuesday, Hontiveros said there was an alleged arrival of 260 containers of imported sugar prior to the approval of Sugar Order Number 6. She claimed that there were documents and that one of them was signed by DA Senior Usec. Domingo Panganiban.

DA Spokesperson Asec. Kristine Evangelista said in a briefing that the agency needs to validate such claims.

"We are closely coordinating with the SRA (Sugar Regulatory Administration) to validate this and we will find out in the coming days," she said.

Evangelista added that the DA is not tolerating any form of smuggling.

"In all commodities, whether it is sugar, sibuyas, definitely, we are against smuggling, we will always protect the interests of our producers," she said.

The SRA, meanwhile said, it has yet to receive official copies of the documents mentioned by Hontiveros.

SRA Board Member Pablo Luis Azcona questioned the authenticity of the documents, as one memorandum appeared to be undated and unsigned.

"I think at this moment I think it's so early to conclude but just basing on the memo its the first time I saw it, its the first time I will react to it as long as it's not signed by a government official I don't think it's a valid memo eh," Azcona said.

Hontiveros filed a resolution seeking an investigation, in aid of legislation, on the issue.

The SRA earlier approved the importation of 440,000 metric tons of sugar for this year meant to augment the supply and prevent further increases in retail prices.

RELATED VIDEO: