MANILA - The total market capitalization of the country's real estate investment trust now makes up 1.4 percent of the Philippines' gross domestic product (GDP) just after 2 years, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said Tuesday.

REIT market capitalization now totals close to P300 billion after Citicore Energy REITs Corp listed on Feb. 22, Dominguez said during CREIT's listing ceremony.

The success of the financial instrument is "just the beginning," he said.

"I describe REIT as a powerful financial instrument that will both raise sufficient capital and open the door for investors to participate in our markets," Dominguez said.

"This powerful financial instrument holds much promise to help boost our economic recovery," he added.

REITs offering was made possible after its rules were ironed out by economic managers.

"In 2020 the Duterte administration resolved the issues that prevented REITs to flourish in the country for more than 2 decades," he said.

REITs shares are also among the 50 most actively traded stocks in terms of value from Jan. 3 to Feb. 17, 2022, PSE president and CEO Ramon Monzon said.

"The high level of interest among investors for both REITs and renewable energy companies obviously contributed to the brisk demand in the shares of CREIT," Monzon said.

A REIT is an investment instrument that allows investors, including small Filipino investors, to participate in the real estate market and earn from dividends.

Other than the recently listed CREIT, REITs in the market include Ayala Land's AREIT, DoubleDragon's DDMP REIT Inc, Megaworld's MREIT, Filinvest's FILREIT and Robinsons Land's Robinsons Commercial REIT.

