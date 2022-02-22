Home > Business Price of WTI crude oil up 3 percent as Ukraine crisis intensifies Agence France-Presse Posted at Feb 22 2022 12:08 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US February 21, 2022. Carlo Allegri, Reuters TOKYO - New York's West Texas Intermediate crude contract rose more than three percent on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to deploy in separatist areas of Ukraine. WTI Crude rose 3.14 percent to $93.93 per barrel in early Asian trade, while Europe's benchmark Brent North Sea crude was up 1.98 percent at $95.39 per barrel. More details to follow. Information war rages ahead of feared Russian invasion of Ukraine Biden believes Putin has ‘made the decision’ to invade Ukraine Putin recognizes Ukraine rebel regions Donetsk, Luhansk as independent RELATED VIDEO: Watch more on iWantTFC Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, ANC Top Read More: crude oil oil prices pump prices inflation Russia Ukraine Vladimir Putin /sports/02/22/22/12-man-india-squad-arrives-for-fiba-world-cup-qualifiers/video/news/02/22/22/ofw-sa-hong-kong-tinanggal-sa-trabaho-matapos-magka-covid/entertainment/02/22/22/andi-eigenmann-family-set-to-return-to-siargao/video/news/02/22/22/san-juan-city-mayor-backs-bbm-sara-tandem/entertainment/02/22/22/luis-manzano-jessy-mendiola-mark-1st-wedding-anniversary