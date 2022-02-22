Price of WTI crude oil up 3 percent as Ukraine crisis intensifies

United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US February 21, 2022. Carlo Allegri, Reuters

TOKYO - New York's West Texas Intermediate crude contract rose more than three percent on Tuesday as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to deploy in separatist areas of Ukraine.

WTI Crude rose 3.14 percent to $93.93 per barrel in early Asian trade, while Europe's benchmark Brent North Sea crude was up 1.98 percent at $95.39 per barrel.

More details to follow.

