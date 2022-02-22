Defend Jobs Philippines holds a protest at a gas station on Commonwealth Avenue in Quezon City on March 02, 2021. The group urged the government to raise wages instead of hiking prices of fuel citing the challenges of rising costs amidst a national public health emergency. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA- Presidential candidate Manny Pacquiao said he will support any calls from the Senate to suspend the imposition of excise taxes on petroleum products.

Pacquiao said he is against any kind of tax increase, as the economy has suffered a major hit due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Kontra ako sa pagtaas ng taxes. Ang kailangan natin ay palakasin ang non-revenue income tulad ng mga kinikita mula sa public utilities at mga GOCC (government-owned and controlled corporations),” he said in a statement.

Due to the spike in gasoline and other petrol prices, the House of Representatives has already passed a measure to impose a moratorium on the collection of excise tax for petroleum products.

Pacquaio said he would support any move to hold a special session to rush the approval of the Senate’s version to suspend excise tax collection for petroleum products.

He also said there may be a conspiracy by oil companies to take advantage of the situation, and that oil firms' books need to be inspected.

The Finance Department has opposed calls to suspend fuel excise taxes saying foregoing the revenues from the measure would be detrimental to the country's economic recovery.

