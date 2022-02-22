MANILA - Citicore Energy REIT Corp on Tuesday listed on the Philippine Stock Exchange, following a delay due to "voluminous demand."

CREIT is the first renewable energy-themed real estate investment trust to list in the stock exchange, Philippine Stock Exchange President Ramon Monzon said during the listing ceremony.

“The oversubscription by the local small investors in this IPO tells us that they’re optimistic about the company’s prospects,” Monzon said.

“We have a unique leasing structure. Our land asset is leased out to power generation companies, in our case solar plant operators,” CREIT president Oliver Tan told ANC.

“Wherein we enjoy stable occupancy rate all year round unlike office REIT where they are inherently exposed to vacancy risk because tenant come and go,” he added.

Watch more on iWantTFC

CREIT is also the first REIT offering that draws its income from its solar energy investments, Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez said during the listing ceremony.

It is the 6th REIT listing in a span of 2 years which brought REITs' total market capitalization to nearly P300 billion, Dominguez said.

Proceeds from its initial public offering will be used to find its ongoing and future renewable energy projects, the company said.

"As we slowly rise out of the pandemic and continuously navigate the headwinds in today's business landscape our Citicore is very much energized to continue to develop our energy portfolio," CITICORE chairman Edgar Saavedra said.

CREIT is the first renewable energy-themed real estate investment trust to list on the PSE pic.twitter.com/NzNjfn8sYi — Jessica Fenol (@JessFenol) February 22, 2022

CREIT has laid out its 5-year roadmap to achieve a 1,500 MW capacity "to address the nation's basic and essential power requirements," Saavedra added.

More details to follow.

RELATED VIDEO: